Threefoot Hotel opening delayed

Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Hotel was supposed to open Monday evening, but hotel officials have decided to hold off at least one more day. They said there have been some last-minute snags. Management is planning to fully open Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The historic building contains 131 guest rooms, 110 of which are traditional hotel rooms, along with 21 suites.

Despite the delay in opening, you are still able to book rooms for as early as Tuesday night by going to the Marriott website.

