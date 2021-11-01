Advertisement

Visit Meridian honors hotel and restaurant workers

Hotel and restaurant workers eat at the free picnic.
Hotel and restaurant workers eat at the free picnic.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Visit Meridian threw a party this afternoon and all 4,600+ hotel and restaurant workers in Meridian were invited.

The Meridian Hospitality Appreciation Picnic was meant to show hotel and restaurant workers that their hard work through the pandemic has not gone unnoticed with a free picnic lunch.

“It feels good to know that we are appreciated because during the pandemic you didn’t really see a whole lot of people,” Hampton Inn employee, Peggy Walker said. “But to know that you are appreciated feels good!”

All hotel and restaurant workers who showed up were entered to win prizes that ranged from fifty dollars cash to the grand prize 40 inch TV.

“Just like our healthcare workers they’ve been working hard as well to take care of our visitors to Meridian and the numbers are higher than ever.” Dede Mogollon, Executive Directory of Visit Meridian, said.

Visit Meridian told us that about 400 people came through.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Mississippi during...
AP Top 25: Auburn jumps up after taking down Ole Miss
Austell Stokes
Fraud ring brought illegal cars to Ohio for rent to drug dealers, prosecutor says
A boom in demand for travel nurses, who work at hospitals around the country to fill...
Mississippi hospitals losing hundreds of staff to high-paid traveling nurse jobs
MHS cleared during third quarter for possible weapon.
Stadium cleared at MHS homecoming, game resumed

Latest News

Newscenter 11 talked with 8 of the 9 candidates for months about how they plan on representing...
Election Day draws near: Nine candidates vying for Mississippi Senate seat
Senate District 32 voters will vote Nov. 2 for a senator to fill the final two years of a...
Reminders for Tuesday’s special election
Our next weather maker could mean rainy spots on Wednesday, then more widespread rain on...
Our next weather maker will bring rain on Wednesday and Thursday
The truck was carrying hazardous materials.
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian