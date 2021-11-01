Visit Meridian honors hotel and restaurant workers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Visit Meridian threw a party this afternoon and all 4,600+ hotel and restaurant workers in Meridian were invited.

The Meridian Hospitality Appreciation Picnic was meant to show hotel and restaurant workers that their hard work through the pandemic has not gone unnoticed with a free picnic lunch.

“It feels good to know that we are appreciated because during the pandemic you didn’t really see a whole lot of people,” Hampton Inn employee, Peggy Walker said. “But to know that you are appreciated feels good!”

All hotel and restaurant workers who showed up were entered to win prizes that ranged from fifty dollars cash to the grand prize 40 inch TV.

“Just like our healthcare workers they’ve been working hard as well to take care of our visitors to Meridian and the numbers are higher than ever.” Dede Mogollon, Executive Directory of Visit Meridian, said.

Visit Meridian told us that about 400 people came through.

