Wanda formed over the N. Atlantic waters this past weekend

Wanda makes the 21st named storm
Wanda makes the 21st named storm
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Subtropical storm Wanda formed over the weekend aross the Northern Atlantic. To be “subtropical” basically means it hasn’t fully gained tropical characteristics since most of its storms and the strongest winds are displaced away from its core. However, there’s a window for it to become a tropical cyclone before it fizzles out later this week. Regardless, it’s no threat to the U.S.

However, Wanda is the 21st named system for the Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season. It’s also the last name on this season’s tropical cyclone list of names. So, should anything else develop, on to the Supplemental List we go. The first name on that list is Adria.

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th, but there could be tropical activity after this date...although rare.

