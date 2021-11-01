WTOK partners with Piggly Wiggly for 2nd Annual Hope for Hunger Food Drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK TV is partnering with Piggly Wiggly of Collinsville and Stonewall this Friday for our second annual “Hope for Hunger” Food Drive.

We are asking for your help as we’ll be setting up shop all day at both Piggly Wiggly locations to help the less fortunate in our community as we approach the holiday season.

You can donate canned goods, non-perishable items or cash this Friday and those donations will in turn be distributed to the Salvation Army, Love’s Kitchen and the Baptist Crisis Center.

”We did it in 2020 because times were tough,” said Jacque Harms, General Manager of WTOK. “Guess what, 2021 just as tough. Hard year and there’s a lot of folks that still need help. We need to reach out to all the folks in the region and make sure they have a great holiday. Everyone loves to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas together. You need to have a meal and that’s just how people celebrate and we just want Thanksgiving and Christmas to be special for folks.”

WTOK and Piggly Wiggly will be accepting donations Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at both locations in Collinsville and Stonewall and we thank you in advance for your support.

