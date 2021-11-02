3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are facing child cruelty charges following a disturbing discovery on Monday, Nov. 1.

Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30 and Derrick George, 36, are both charged with one count each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Larue Street regarding a medical emergency. At the home, officers made contact with EMS workers who were providing medical assistance to a 3-year-old. According to Shreveport police, the child was severely malnourished and in poor health.

The child was brought to a hospital where it was determined the child weighed 11 pounds.

Marshall and George were taken to the Shreveport police complex for questioning and then both booked in the Shreveport City Jail.

DCFS was contacted and the investigation is ongoing.

