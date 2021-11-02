Advertisement

Alabama House approves new congressional district lines

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved new lines for the state’s seven congressional districts.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has approved new lines for the state’s seven congressional districts.

Representatives voted 65-38 on Monday for the new district lines with about 10 Republicans joining with Democrats to oppose the new boundary lines for the seven districts.

The plan now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Some Democrats raised concerns that the process was rushed and that proposed lines don’t reflect a state that has grown more diverse, and would pack their supporters into a single congressional district.

Opposed Republicans expressed concerns about particular changes.

Representatives in the evening began debate on new legislative districts.

