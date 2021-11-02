Banker in Every Classroom Week continues at TJ Harris Upper Elementary School

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

MPSD students have been able to participate in Banker in Every Classroom Week to kick off their November.

Third grade students at TJ Harris Upper Elementary School were visited by Citizen Bank employees and got to know a little more about spending and saving money.

Students also got the chance to learn how to go into a bank and deposit money as well as some things that are part of the process of taking out a loan.

This week of teaching financial literacy is being sponsored by the Mississippi Bankers Association but this week is not the only time that people in the community are taught financial literacy.

Other MPSD schools being visited in the coming days are Magnolia Middle, Meridian High, Harris Lower Elementary, Parkview, and Ross Collins.

