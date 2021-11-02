Advertisement

Banker in Every Classroom Week continues at TJ Harris Upper Elementary School

Citizens National Bank teaches students the importance of money
TJ Harris Upper Elementary
TJ Harris Upper Elementary(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

MPSD students have been able to participate in Banker in Every Classroom Week to kick off their November.

Third grade students at TJ Harris Upper Elementary School were visited by Citizen Bank employees and got to know a little more about spending and saving money.

Students also got the chance to learn how to go into a bank and deposit money as well as some things that are part of the process of taking out a loan.

This week of teaching financial literacy is being sponsored by the Mississippi Bankers Association but this week is not the only time that people in the community are taught financial literacy.

Other MPSD schools being visited in the coming days are Magnolia Middle, Meridian High, Harris Lower Elementary, Parkview, and Ross Collins.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel opening delayed
The truck was carrying hazardous materials.
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian
Jefferson County, Ala., detectives say Sterling Emanuel Jones, 68, is missing and may have...
Missing/endangered Ala. man may have traveled to east Mississippi
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2021
A boom in demand for travel nurses, who work at hospitals around the country to fill...
Mississippi hospitals losing hundreds of staff to high-paid traveling nurse jobs

Latest News

Nice voting weather
No weather woes for this Election Day
A Waffle House is seen in this file photo. Two people were shot during an altercation at a...
2 wounded in shooting at Mississippi Waffle House
Threefoot Hotel opening delayed
Threefoot Hotel opening delayed
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian