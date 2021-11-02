City of Meridian Arrest Report November 2, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:26 PM on November 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:57 PM on October 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 6th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:06 PM on November 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the calls.