City of Meridian Arrest Report November 2, 2021
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|OTIS L WATKINS
|1990
|6450 CONFEDERATE DR MARION, MS
|ESCAPING CUSTODY
|JASON M COGHLAN
|1988
|2401 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DANQUESHA MCSHAN
|2001
|2711 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DAVID MCNEIL
|1976
|37 MCNEIL LN ENTERPRISE, MS
|DUI OTHER
|JAMARITOES D BURTON
|1986
|4107 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JAMONIE BROWN
|2000
|2015 MOSBY RD APT J8 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|JOSEPH B TAYLOR
|1974
|5931 DALE DR MARION, MS
|DUI OTHER
|ROGER LANIER
|1968
|6109 OAKLAND HEIGHTS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|LAZARO D CARAVEO-GUILLEN
|1984
|5616 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|JERONIMO M GUTIERREZ
|1990
|2815 ST ANDREWS ST APT 42 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DAVID E TURNER
|2003
|2866 SOUTHERN HEIGHTS RD TUPELO, MS
|DUI
|CIERRA L JENNINGS
|1985
|8697 KING RD BAILEY, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|LATRISHA MCSHAN
|1973
|506 FRONT ST EXT APT F3 MERIDIAN, MS
|CHILD NEGLECT
|JADAISHA TUBBS
|1995
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING
|CEDRIE A TOOLE
|1982
|3300 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|JASHEIKA HODGES
|1993
|4609 BROADMOOR DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|FRED W WERNECKE
|1963
|4645 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|RACHEL C BARRENTINE-HORNER
|1965
|101 LOWER BETHLEHEM RD WINONA, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|JADAISHA TUBBS
|1995
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|CHRISTOPHER L HARRIS
|1974
|2723 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
|HANNAH L BURNHAM
|1989
|5520 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|QUINTIN T WRIGHT
|1987
|1269 WILL WRIGHT RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:26 PM on November 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:57 PM on October 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 6th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:06 PM on November 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the calls.