Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 2, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
OTIS L WATKINS19906450 CONFEDERATE DR MARION, MSESCAPING CUSTODY
JASON M COGHLAN19882401 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DANQUESHA MCSHAN20012711 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAVID MCNEIL197637 MCNEIL LN ENTERPRISE, MSDUI OTHER
JAMARITOES D BURTON19864107 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JAMONIE BROWN20002015 MOSBY RD APT J8 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JOSEPH B TAYLOR19745931 DALE DR MARION, MSDUI OTHER
ROGER LANIER19686109 OAKLAND HEIGHTS ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
LAZARO D CARAVEO-GUILLEN19845616 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
JERONIMO M GUTIERREZ19902815 ST ANDREWS ST APT 42 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DAVID E TURNER20032866 SOUTHERN HEIGHTS RD TUPELO, MSDUI
CIERRA L JENNINGS19858697 KING RD BAILEY, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
LATRISHA MCSHAN1973506 FRONT ST EXT APT F3 MERIDIAN, MSCHILD NEGLECT
JADAISHA TUBBS1995HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING
CEDRIE A TOOLE19823300 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MSCARRRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
JASHEIKA HODGES19934609 BROADMOOR DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FRED W WERNECKE19634645 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
RACHEL C BARRENTINE-HORNER1965101 LOWER BETHLEHEM RD WINONA, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JADAISHA TUBBS1995HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
CHRISTOPHER L HARRIS19742723 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
HANNAH L BURNHAM19895520 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
QUINTIN T WRIGHT19871269 WILL WRIGHT RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:26 PM on November 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:57 PM on October 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 6th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:06 PM on November 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the calls.

Most Read

Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel opening delayed
The truck was carrying hazardous materials.
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian
Jefferson County, Ala., detectives say Sterling Emanuel Jones, 68, is missing and may have...
Missing/endangered Ala. man may have traveled to east Mississippi
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2021
A boom in demand for travel nurses, who work at hospitals around the country to fill...
Mississippi hospitals losing hundreds of staff to high-paid traveling nurse jobs

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 2, 2021
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report November 1, 2021
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 29, 2021