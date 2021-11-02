Contracts expire for healthcare workers hired to help with COVID surge in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a perfect storm.

Another COVID surge this summer prompted the state to bring in contract health care workers to fill staffing gaps. While they were here, other nurses kept leaving to seek higher pay with travel positions.

And now the contracts have expired.

”We’ve known a nursing shortage was coming, what we didn’t know is that COVID was going to come on the horizon and blow it up,” explained Susan Russell, Singing River Health System Chief Nursing and Patient Safety Officer.

The state-contracted nurses were a band-aid to a bigger problem. And the staffing gap has only grown while they were here. But what does that mean for you as a potential patient?

King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven says it could be noticeable.

“Our nurse-to-patient ratios are going to go back up, you’re going to have nurses taking a load of patients that they can’t,” described King’s Daughters Medical Center Director of Inpatient Nursing Jamie Heard. “They can’t give the 110% to every patient because they just don’t have the time and 12 hours to do it. You’re going to have patients wait in your ER, so we’re going to go back up, they’re going to skyrocket.”

They’ve had no choice but to close some of their beds now that the contract nurses are gone.

Singing River Health System is losing 70 contract nurses.

“We had to close an entire nursing unit in Ocean Springs hospital, in Pascagoula hospital and in Gulfport... just because those MEMA nurses were leaving and we’re dependent on them to keep those units open,” explained Susan Russell. “I have an ICU that’s been closed since last November... not because I don’t need it and the patients in the community don’t need it. It’s strictly we don’t have enough nurses to meet the need.”

Jim Craig, Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection, provided this statement about the current status of contracted healthcare workers in the state.

“The MEMA Staffing Agency contracts ended on 31 October,” said Craig. “Department of Defense resources ended their mission on 22 and 24 October. Other than nurses who may be part of the National Vaccination Contract or FEMA Non-governmental organization volunteers providing monoclonal antibody administration or COVID vaccination, I am not aware of any nurses deployed to hospitals. Earlier in October, the Deputy Director at MEMA prepared a video for hospitals explaining hospital eligibility and potentially eligible medical staffing costs under the Federal Stafford Act. We received anecdotal information that some hospitals were exploring hiring of MEMA contract staff (two hospitals) and others were considering converting state staffing agency personnel to local hospital staffing agency contracts.”

The Governor says he’s willing to continue conversation with legislative leaders about directing some of the federal funds to a retention program but pointed to another potential point of investment.

“I think focusing on workforce development, workforce training, more nurses training, more doctors training, more nurse practitioners training, more healthcare professionals will have a significantly greater long-term impact on the number of individuals that are trying to work in those fields,” said Reeves.

Those in the field say there’s a more immediate need.

“I truly believe in education,” noted Jamie Heard. “But, you know, those nurses are one to two years out. This problem has got to be solved... now. We don’t have- we don’t have a year to two years to fix the problem.”

The Governor says none of the contracts will be re-upped. And he wouldn’t give any solid time-frame on when or if he’ll call a special session, much less if it would include a nurse retention program.

Singing River Health System’s CEO has been pushing for the state to utilize a portion of the federal funding to go towards frontline healthcare retention since August.

Here is his latest statement on the contracts ending and the current status of the RN shortage.

