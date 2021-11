Graveside services for Eddie “Buddy Ro” Rigdon will be held 2:15 pm, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Union City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1 pm-2pm on Thursday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Eddie Rigdon, 75, of Little Rock, died on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at his residence.

He was employed by Tri-C Wood Products for over 40 years.

Survivors:

3 Sons: Eddie Rigdon, Jr and wife Tina of Cape Canaveral

Sean Rigdon and wife Mary of Newton

Bob Rigdon and wife Becky of Decatur

Special Friend: Lynn Lovern of Little Rock

9 Grandchildren: Julia Rigdon, Amos Rigdon, Savannah Rigdon, Kaylee Rigdon, Derrick Eddington, Ezekiel Hopson, Anthony Ostler, Jacob Ostler and Dak Needels

2 Great Grandchildren: London Ostler and Hazel Ostler

1 Sister: Mammie Gore

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Fannie Rigdon and nineteen siblings.

Pallbearers: Eddie Rigdon, Jr, Sean Rigdon, Bob Rigdon, Ricky Cleveland, Bobby Cleveland and C.W. Townsend

Honorary Pallbearer: Harold Cleveland

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net