Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger

(WGEM)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lyft driver is in surgery Tuesday afternoon after a passenger she picked up only minutes earlier shot her and took her vehicle.

The driver picked up the passenger in Byram and drove him to McWillie Drive in Jackson. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun, held the woman at gunpoint, and took possession of the vehicle.

He then drove the two to Beasley Road near North State Street, where he took the woman into a wooded area and shot her, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

Hearn did not know if the suspect still had possession of the vehicle and did not say what type of vehicle the woman was driving.

It was unclear the motive behind the case.

Police do not have the name of the suspect.

This is a developing story.

