Mississippi’s Secretary of State visits polling places in Meridian

Secretary of State Michael Watson
Secretary of State Michael Watson(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mississippi’s Secretary of State made quite a few stops around the Magnolia State on this election day.

Michael Watson started his day in Tupelo and then made his way to Meridian where he made a few visits to some polling places. One of those came at the Meridian Little Theatre where he greeted the poll workers there to give them a big thank you.

”I think the expectations have been met,” said Watson. One of the things is also saying thank you to the poll managers. Mississippi is a bottom up state where elections are run at the local level. We have volunteers that are there at the local level running those polls, being observers and that’s important. Without them we couldn’t do it so saying thank you and also observing and making sure the law is being followed is what we do.”

Senator Jeff Tate and Representative Billy Adam Calvert were also on hand to welcome Watson to Meridian Tuesday afternoon.

