Advertisement

Mr. Mance Rujay Jennings

Mance Rujay Jennings
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. Mance Rujay Jennings will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Jennings, 47, of Meridian, who passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Hospice Care Tranquility, Austell, GA. Viewing will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Most Read

Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel opening delayed
The truck was carrying hazardous materials.
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian
Jefferson County, Ala., detectives say Sterling Emanuel Jones, 68, is missing and may have...
Missing/endangered Ala. man may have traveled to east Mississippi
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2021
A boom in demand for travel nurses, who work at hospitals around the country to fill...
Mississippi hospitals losing hundreds of staff to high-paid traveling nurse jobs

Latest News

Eddie “Buddy Ro” Rigdon
Mr. Paget Dowdy
TJ Harris Upper Elementary
Banker in Every Classroom Week continues at TJ Harris Upper Elementary School
Mr. Mance Rujay Jennings