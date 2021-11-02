No weather woes for this Election Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weather will be very cooperative today, regardless of what time you choose to head to the polls. High pressure is ridging into our area from the north, and it’s bringing us cool but dry conditions. Highs today will be a little cooler than yesterday with upper 60s expected. This is also a tad cooler than the average, but temps will trend well below average in the days ahead due to clouds and showers moving in.

An upper level disturbance will get closer to us for Wednesday, and it’ll blanket our sky with clouds. It’ll take most of the day for the atmosphere to moisten up enough for a good coverage of rain, but isolated showers are possible by the afternoon. Scattered showers are expected by Wednesday evening, and the higher rain chance will follow us into Thursday.

Temps take a nose-dive between today and Thursday. Wednesday, highs will only reach the low-mid 60s. Then, temps won’t get out of the 50s by Thursday. However, the upper level disturbance moves out just in time for Friday and our weekend plans. So, expect brighter weather by the weekend with temps ranging in the 60s. It looks like temps will warm into the 70s for next week as an upper level ridge of high pressure rolls in.

