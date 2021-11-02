Advertisement

No weather woes for this Election Day

Nice voting weather
Nice voting weather(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weather will be very cooperative today, regardless of what time you choose to head to the polls. High pressure is ridging into our area from the north, and it’s bringing us cool but dry conditions. Highs today will be a little cooler than yesterday with upper 60s expected. This is also a tad cooler than the average, but temps will trend well below average in the days ahead due to clouds and showers moving in.

An upper level disturbance will get closer to us for Wednesday, and it’ll blanket our sky with clouds. It’ll take most of the day for the atmosphere to moisten up enough for a good coverage of rain, but isolated showers are possible by the afternoon. Scattered showers are expected by Wednesday evening, and the higher rain chance will follow us into Thursday.

Temps take a nose-dive between today and Thursday. Wednesday, highs will only reach the low-mid 60s. Then, temps won’t get out of the 50s by Thursday. However, the upper level disturbance moves out just in time for Friday and our weekend plans. So, expect brighter weather by the weekend with temps ranging in the 60s. It looks like temps will warm into the 70s for next week as an upper level ridge of high pressure rolls in.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel opening delayed
The truck was carrying hazardous materials.
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian
Jefferson County, Ala., detectives say Sterling Emanuel Jones, 68, is missing and may have...
Missing/endangered Ala. man may have traveled to east Mississippi
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2021
A boom in demand for travel nurses, who work at hospitals around the country to fill...
Mississippi hospitals losing hundreds of staff to high-paid traveling nurse jobs

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie -November 2nd, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie -November 2nd, 2021
Weather - November 1, 2021
Weather - November 1, 2021
Our next weather maker could mean rainy spots on Wednesday, then more widespread rain on...
Our next weather maker will bring rain on Wednesday and Thursday
Nice start to November
Nice fall weather for the start of November