Rogers and Sharp recognized as SEC Weekly Award winners

By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - For the second week in a row, two Mississippi State players have been chosen for Southeastern Conference weekly awards.

Quarterback Will Rogers has been selected as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and center LaQuinston Sharp was picked as the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Week. This is the second time Rogers has been recognized as SEC Offensive Player of the Week this season while this was Sharp’s first time.

Mississippi State’s win over the Wildcats was one of Rogers’ best games as this win put MSU as the only program in the country beat three Top 25 opponents this season. The sophomore set an SEC record for completion percentage of 92.3 percent for 344 yards and a touchdown.

This was Rogers’ seventh game this season with 300 or more passing yards which ties the Bulldogs single season record set by Dak Prescott in 2015.

LaQuinston Sharp started and played all 80 snaps against Kentucky and earned an 85.1 grade from Pro Football Focus for his pass blocking efforts. That grade was the best among all SEC centers and the fifth highest among Power five centers for that week.

Sharp didn’t allow a single sack, hurry, or hit on Rogers, and he was penalized just once. Sharp was also a key part in State’s ground game as 35 of their 94 rushing yards came up the middle.

