Spotty rain is possible on Wednesday, rain increases Wednesday night

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A developing storm system over the Central Plains will be the one bump in the road of this week’s beautiful weather. That storm system could mean some rain for some of us.

Tonight’s weather looks perfect for a trip to the voting precincts. Beneath a clear sky, this evening will cool into the 50s by 7 PM. Clouds will begin increasing after 10 PM. The low temperature will be near 45 degrees. Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with some peeks of sun. Some spotty areas of rain are possible late in the day and especially in the evening. Rain will increase overnight, but even then, we won’t all get rain.

Spotty rain is likely through Thursday, but the spotty nature of the rain can leave many areas dry. We’ll be cloudy otherwise to start Thursday. The clouds will begin breaking up after noon. The clearing will set us up for a sunny Friday and a beautiful weekend to follow. We’ll be seasonably cool, too with highs in the 60s through the weekend and lows in the lower 40s.

