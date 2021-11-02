Advertisement

Threefoot Hotel expected to spur growth

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Other downtown businesses are excited about the economic growth the Threefoot Hotel is expected to bring to Meridian.

The managers of the hotel said it was able to open Tuesday, a day later than planned. This is all good news for surrounding businesses. Some are calling the project a driving force to increase foot traffic in the city.

The Threefoot originally opened in 1929 and several businesses and offices operated there up until the 1990s.

