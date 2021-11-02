Threefoot Hotel expected to spur growth

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Other downtown businesses are excited about the economic growth the Threefoot Hotel is expected to bring to Meridian.

The managers of the hotel said it was able to open Tuesday, a day later than planned. This is all good news for surrounding businesses. Some are calling the project a driving force to increase foot traffic in the city.

“The Threefoot building was Mississippi’s first skyscraper. It has always been an architectural landmark. It’s an important building. Now, to see it come back to life as an upscale hotel is sort of once-in-a-generation opportunity for Meridian. The repercussions of this hotel project are going to be powerful.”

The Threefoot originally opened in 1929 and several businesses and offices operated there up until the 1990s.

