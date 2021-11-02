Total Pain Care team of the week: Lake Hornets Football

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Lake Hornets Football Team.

The Hornets got a 52-6 victory over Stringer in the season finale and during Senior night. Lake had a four game losing streak, but then won their next three and now have won four straight with this win against Stringer.

This is a great way to start the playoffs for Lake and congratulations to them for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.