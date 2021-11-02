Advertisement

UWA returns to AFCA top 25

Despite fourth quarter efforts UWA loses 35-30 on homecoming night to Delta State.
Despite fourth quarter efforts UWA loses 35-30 on homecoming night to Delta State.(West Alabama Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (WTOK) - The West Alabama football team remains undefeated on the road after beating North Greenville for the first time in Tigerville. With that win, the Tigers return to the Top 25 on the AFCA Coaches’ Poll.

After the 31-14 victory, the Tigers are now 7-2 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. The only undefeated team besides the Tigers is Valdosta and they are ranked second in the league. Before last week’s game, the Tigers were ranked 24th in the poll and rose to 21 in week nine.

UWA will host the No. 4 Argonauts Saturday, Nov. 6, inside Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT.

