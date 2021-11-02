Advertisement

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has been given a $500 bond after accidentally firing a gun at a basketball game in Madison.

According to police, the incident happened inside the gym at Rosa Scott School Monday night.

During the game, Kashaun Alexsis McRunells of Edwards reached into her purse to grab her phone but accidentally fired her gun.

Nobody was hurt, but the game was suspended while investigators escorted McRunells to a secure office inside the school.

McRunells did have an enhanced concealed carry permit which allowed her to have the firearm at the event.

However, she was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits of Madison in violation of the City of Madison Ordinance.

McRunnells was given a $500 bond and a court date to appear before Madison Municipal Court.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel opening delayed
The truck was carrying hazardous materials.
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian
Jefferson County, Ala., detectives say Sterling Emanuel Jones, 68, is missing and may have...
Missing/endangered Ala. man may have traveled to east Mississippi
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2021
A boom in demand for travel nurses, who work at hospitals around the country to fill...
Mississippi hospitals losing hundreds of staff to high-paid traveling nurse jobs

Latest News

Nice voting weather
No weather woes for this Election Day
A Waffle House is seen in this file photo. Two people were shot during an altercation at a...
2 wounded in shooting at Mississippi Waffle House
Threefoot Hotel opening delayed
Threefoot Hotel opening delayed
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian