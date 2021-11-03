2nd annual Hope for Hunger scheduled for November 5th

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2nd annual Hope for Hunger Food Drive will take place Friday, November 5th from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. WTOK is partnering with Piggly Wiggly of Collinsville and Stonewall to collect donations for the less fortunate.

“We’re really excited about this, we were able to do it last year and it was a very successful project. We want to fill that van again this year with canned goods from our customers and we know they’re going to step up and do that to support this effort. The canned goods will be going to local ministries around Meridian and Lauderdale County to aide in assisting folks with canned food during the winter months,” said Connie Joyner, Special Events Coordinator at Piggly Wiggly – Collinsville.

Captain Tamara Robb the Salvation Army say the food drive last year helped to provide meals to 3500 people and that they hope to help feed even more this year.

We’re so excited that the community is coming together to help us once again to feed our brothers and sisters in the communities. We have many families, especially seniors, that there’s a food insufficiency, so they may get $15 a month for their food stamps. That isn’t enough for even a couple of meals. We supplement that by the food donations that we receive and we give that out weekly. We have suspended that temporarily because of our move, but we hope to be resuming that again shortly.

Both canned goods and non-perishable food items will be accepted.

