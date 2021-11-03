Advertisement

Backpack found near Governor’s Mansion determined to be no threat

According to Press Secretary for Gov. Tate Reeves, Bailey Martin, a backpack was discovered in...
According to Press Secretary for Gov. Tate Reeves, Bailey Martin, a backpack was discovered in Smith Park, directly behind the Governor's Mansion.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Press Secretary for Gov. Tate Reeves, Bailey Martin, a backpack was discovered in Smith Park, directly behind the Governor’s Mansion.

Streets were closed as a precaution, while the backpack was inspected.

Martin says the backpack was determined to be no threat.

Early Wednesday morning, there was heavy police presence in downtown Jackson, near the Governor’s mansion, causing Amite Street and Capitol Street to be closed between President Street and West Street.

