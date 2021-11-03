Bama, MSU, Ole Miss make CFP Rankings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The wait is finally over as the College Football Playoff selection committee has released the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2021 season.

Record

1. Georgia 8-0

2. Alabama 7-1

3. Michigan State 8-0

4. Oregon 7-1

5. Ohio State 7-1

6. Cincinnati 8-0

7. Michigan 7-1

8. Oklahoma 9-0

9. Wake Forest 8-0

10. Notre Dame 7-1

11. Oklahoma State 7-1

12. Baylor 7-1

13. Auburn 6-2

14. Texas A&M 6-2

15. BYU 7-2

16. Ole Miss i 6-2

17. Mississippi State 5-3

18. Kentucky 6-2

19. NC State 6-2

20. Minnesota 6-3

21. Wisconsin 6-2

22. Iowa 6-2

23. Fresno State 7-2

24. San Diego State 7-1

25. Pittsburgh 6-2

Alabama obviously makes the top four as they take that second spot. They have had a memorable season with Freshman quarterback Bryce Young leading the way.

Auburn making the top 15, taking that 13th spot under quarterback Bo Nix and first-year head coach Bryan Harsin.

Ole miss takes that 16th spot and even though they are coming off a loss to Auburn, the Rebels have really brought eyes to Mississippi as they recently have had increased attendance at games.

The Rebels are just under Texas A&M and they will host the Aggies next Saturday, while they will travel to Starkville for the egg bowl on November 27th against the Bulldogs.

Speaking of the Bulldogs, they take that next spot after the rebels at 17. This is Mike Leach’s second year with Mississippi State.

This is just the first rankings released and we still have plenty of football left to play in the 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.