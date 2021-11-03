City of Meridian Arrest Report November 3, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:37 AM on November 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:46 AM on November 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of 69th Avenue. Entry was gained through the rear.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:45 PM on November 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 14th Street. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.