City of Meridian Arrest Report November 3, 2021

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DAVID K CULLUM19645915 DOGWOOD DR TOOMSUBA, MSSTALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 2
JAME E GLASS1953329 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
WILLIAM L EBACH19833231 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 2, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:37 AM on November 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:46 AM on November 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of 69th Avenue. Entry was gained through the rear.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:45 PM on November 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 14th Street. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

