Cloudy and cool with showers expected

Showers are in the forecast today
Showers are in the forecast today(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It won’t be as sunny on this Hump Day as it was earlier this week. An upper level disturbance is close enough to blanket our sky with clouds, and we’re expecting some light showers to fall across parts of the area. Areas north of I-20 could have some spotty light showers or sprinkles before 2PM. Otherwise, the rest of the area will have to dodge scattered light showers by this evening. Rainfall amounts will be low...most areas not getting more than .10″. Spotty showers may linger into our Thursday morning, but it’ll dry out from that point. Brighter skies are expected for Friday, with sunshine on deck for the weekend as High pressure will have full control.

Temps will be unseasonably cool the rest of the week. Highs will be around 10 degrees below average today...with low 60s. Highs will hover near 60 degrees for Thursday, but highs climb into the mid 60s for Friday. The weekend brings highs near 70 degrees by Sunday. Next week, and upper level ridge pattern will settle over us. This will bring temps back to around average or a bit above with mid-upper 70s.

**Don’t forget to set your clocks back 1 hour before bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time Ends at 2AM on Sunday. Sunset on Sunday will be at 4:59pm for Meridian.

