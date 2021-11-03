Advertisement

Cold clouds linger Thursday after spotty rain tonight

Spotty light rain tonight will leave behind a cold and cloudy Thursday.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain will increase across East Mississippi and West Alabama tonight, but the spotty nature of the rain means some of us will stay dry.

Rain tonight will be light. Otherwise tonight will be cloudy and chilly. The low temperature will be near 44 degrees by morning. Patchy light rain on Thursday morning will exit by 9 AM. The day will be cloudy and cold afterward. The high temperature will be, at the highest, 58 degrees, but we won’t all get that warm.

The sun will come back on Friday. It may be filtered by some clouds, but the day will still be brighter. We’ll warm from a morning low temperature near 42 degrees to afternoon high temperature near 63 degrees.

The weekend will be marked by warming. We will enjoy abundant sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. Both mornings will be in the lower 60s. The afternoons are where we will notice the warming with high temperatures near 66 degrees on Saturday and then 70 degrees on Sunday.

