CVS, Walgreens announce availability of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WTOK) - Select CVS and Walgreens pharmacies will be offering a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years of age, upon receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization. Parental or legal guardian consent is required for this age group, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine is one-third of the adult dose and will be available in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. In Meridian, Miss., the CVS at 2401 North Hills Street and the Walgreens at 1415 24th Avenue are offering the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, patients are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS or Walgreens in the location of your choosing to ensure availability.

