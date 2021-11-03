Advertisement

Dr. Minh Duong in District 32 runoff

Dr. Minh Duong is in the runoff with Rod Hickman after going up against 8 candidates for District 32 seat.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Minh Duong, of Meridian, is in the runoff with Noxubee County attorney Rod Hickman after nine candidates competed for the Senate District 32 seat.

Duong said he’s committed to implementing his ideas for the district which include healthcare, education, and future businesses. He said it was time to step into the political ring after listening to the concerns his patients had about their community.

Duong also said that he’s no stranger to politics and is well informed of the political system. He said he came this far in his campaign with the help of his supporters.

Dr. Duong’s family escaped from Vietnam when he was a toddler after their lives were at risk because his father had helped the United States during the Vietnam Conflict. The ship they escaped on was attacked by pirates, and they were robbed of the money they were bringing to start their new lives.

Dr. Duong and his wife opened Primary Eyecare of Meridian in 2008 and opened a second location during the pandemic to continue serving the eye health needs of the area.

