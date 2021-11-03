Advertisement

East Mississippi Realtor representative hoping housing market stabilizes in coming months

Betty Oltremari speaks at Rotary Club
Betty Oltremari speaks at Rotary Club(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Anyone in the market for a house right now knows the pickings are slim, the competition is fierce and the prices are high. In other words, it’s a sellers market.

That was one of the hot topics at the Meridian Rotary Club’s weekly meeting Wednesday as Betty Oltremari of the East Mississippi Board of Realtors was the guest speaker.

She says the housing market inventory in our area is about 40 percent lower that at this point a year ago, but is hoping things will stabilize in the coming months.

”We do anticipated from our national chief economist, Lawrence Ewan from the National Association of Realtors predicts that in 2022 and 2023 that we will see a bump in housing construction,” said Oltremari. “We just hope that with construction and people trading up and to bigger houses that it will provide housing for those in a lower price market. We always encourage people to continue to build.”

Home prices in Mississippi are up almost 13 percent over this time last year while at the same time, the number of homes sold fell 15 percent.

