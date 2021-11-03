Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - And then there were two.

A crowed field of nine candidates running in a special election for Senate District 32 now stands at two.

Unofficial results show Rod Hickman and Dr. Minh Duong will face each other in a runoff Nov. 23rd. Neither candidate was able to secure a majority of the votes.

Hickman is from Noxubee County. He is an attorney in Macon. He’s also a college professor.

Duong is an optometrist in Meridian.

WTOK will have full election results Tuesday at 10 and Wednesday during Good Morning Meridian.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.