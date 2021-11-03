Advertisement

Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff

Rod Hickman and Dr. Minh Young will square off Nov. 23 in Senate 32 special election runoff
Special Election
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - And then there were two.

A crowed field of nine candidates running in a special election for Senate District 32 now stands at two.

Unofficial results show Rod Hickman and Dr. Minh Duong will face each other in a runoff Nov. 23rd. Neither candidate was able to secure a majority of the votes.

Hickman is from Noxubee County. He is an attorney in Macon. He’s also a college professor.

Duong is an optometrist in Meridian.

WTOK will have full election results Tuesday at 10 and Wednesday during Good Morning Meridian.

