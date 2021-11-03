Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff
Rod Hickman and Dr. Minh Young will square off Nov. 23 in Senate 32 special election runoff
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - And then there were two.
A crowed field of nine candidates running in a special election for Senate District 32 now stands at two.
Unofficial results show Rod Hickman and Dr. Minh Duong will face each other in a runoff Nov. 23rd. Neither candidate was able to secure a majority of the votes.
Hickman is from Noxubee County. He is an attorney in Macon. He’s also a college professor.
Duong is an optometrist in Meridian.
