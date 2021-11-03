Matt Corral selected as Top 10 candidate for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

BALTIMORE (WTOK) – Matt Corral is starting to become a household name across college football.

He is now selected as a top 10 candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award is given annual to one of the nations top quarterbacks in college football.

According to the Golden Arm Foundation, candidates are judged on accomplishments on the field as well as their character, scholastic achievements and leadership qualities.

Corral, a junior from Ventura, CA. has completed 66% of his passes for 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

The Rebels QB, holds the third most ever rushing touchdowns by an Ole Miss quarterback in a single season with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Eli Manning and Peyton Manning are some former recipients of the Golden Arm Award, so if selected he would join the two with the honor.

The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.