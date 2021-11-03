Advertisement

Mayor, council at odds over leadership roles

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some heated moments between Meridian’s mayor and a few city council members at a meeting Tuesday morning

The issue appears to be miscommunication or lack of communication between the council and Mayor Jimmie Smith.

Mayor Smith is concerned some council members are directly contacting city department heads to resolve city issues and complaints.

The mayor said those complaints should be filtered and addressed through his department first.

The issue came to a head at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Mayor Smith handed out copies of state law from the Municipal Government in Mississippi Handbook. The mayor highlighted what the council members’ responsibilities are. Councilman Dwayne Davis raised his voice a few times during the exchange.

The council received a letter from the city attorney which reminded the council they cannot give orders or directives to department heads.

Davis said the letter didn’t say anything about the council not being able to talk to department heads at all.

“I felt like I needed to do this as a group session because that way nobody is saying well, he told me this or he told me that. We talked about making sure they know they have advisers that can advise them. But then I think if that they have a particular complaint that they need some help with they’re supposed to filter that complaint or concern through the mayor’s office so we can make sure that our line of communication is not blurred,” said Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith.

Mayor Smith isn’t overly concerned. He said the growing pains between the new council and the new administration will get better over time.

