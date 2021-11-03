Advertisement

Meridian police ask for help to ID burglary suspect

Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial...
Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial burglary.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a person who broke into a local business. MPD released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Fairbanks Scales at 239 69th Avenue in Meridian was burglarized late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

If you know who this person is or have other information about the crime, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477. You don’t have to give your name.

