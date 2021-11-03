Advertisement

Mississippi revises way to change gender on driver’s license

Mississippi is simplifying the process for people to change their gender designation on driver’s licenses or identification cards issued by the state Department of Public Safety.((Source: Pablo))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is simplifying the process for people to change their gender designation on driver’s licenses or identification cards issued by the state Department of Public Safety.

The Sun Herald reports the department in October created a form people can fill out to change their gender marker on the licenses or ID cards from male to female or female to male.

The form doesn’t have a nonbinary option. It must be signed by a medical or social service provider. Previously, a Mississippi resident who wanted to change the gender marker on their license had to first amend their birth certificate.

