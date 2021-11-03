Mrs. Mildred Thompson Paul, 93, of Butler, died on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Aldersgate Retirement Community, in Meridian, Mississippi, where she had resided for a number of years.

She moved to Butler in 1962, as the wife of Dr. William Gordon Paul, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her four children, Mrs. Brett Morris Evans (Jim), William Homer Morris, II of Geneva, Alabama, James Jay Morris (Sandy) of Samson, Alabama, and David Drew Morris (Renee’) of Newnan, Georgia, nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Born in Milton, Florida, Mrs. Paul grew up in Barbour and Geneva counties in Alabama, and attended Huntingdon College and Auburn University. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Butler.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Lt. Col. Glen David Thompson, Jr. of Lakeland, Florida and her step-brother J.C “Jack” Howell, Jr., of Geneva.

The family wishes to express our gratitude for the loving care extended to “Mimi” during her residency at Aldersgate.

Graveside services will be conducted at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, in Butler, on Thursday, November 4, at 11:30 a.m., with visitation ½ hour before service. Rev. Dric Williford, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church of Butler (P. O. Box 538, Butler, AL 36904) or made to Aldersgate Sunday Fund (6600 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian, MS 39305) which helps provide a level of care to senior citizens who have run out of financial resources.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.