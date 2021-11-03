Advertisement

Newton Municipal School District considers increased safety measures

Police on the scene of Sept. 30 shooting
Police on the scene of Sept. 30 shooting(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Published reports say that the Newton Municipal School District is considering purchasing metal detector wands and creating its own police department.

This comes in light of the shooting on Sept. 30th of six-year-old Tylin Parker.

In a call work session on Oct. 27th, superintendent Glenda Nickson said that they are considering several measures to improve security.

WTOK reached out to the school district multiple times and received no statement.

