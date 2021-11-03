Newton Municipal School District considers increased safety measures

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Published reports say that the Newton Municipal School District is considering purchasing metal detector wands and creating its own police department.

This comes in light of the shooting on Sept. 30th of six-year-old Tylin Parker.

In a call work session on Oct. 27th, superintendent Glenda Nickson said that they are considering several measures to improve security.

WTOK reached out to the school district multiple times and received no statement.

