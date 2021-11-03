The Queen City looks ahead to a busy weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Two Meridian events will be back after having to take time off due to covid.

The Railfest and Soule Steam Festival will take place throughout the weekend in Downtown Meridian.

These events have been held together previously and this year is no different but unlike other years the events are taking place in two seperate locations. The Steam Fest will take place at Soule while Railfest will be taking place in the Railroad Museum next to the Union Station.

The Railfest is helping celebrate the rich railroad history in the Queen city and will be a train lovers delight.

So Railfest is just a celebration of all things railroad which as all of you know that’s what Meridian was founded on so we’re gonna take a day to celebrate that between having model trains, real trains to look at we’re gonna have some displays in the railroad museum will be open for the first time in 5 years and we’re so excited about that.

The Steam Fest will allow attendees to see steam lines and equipment that is powered by Steam.

We’re really excited to show the steam and how steam operated equipment –built our country.

The Steam Fest officially kicks off Friday while the Railfest soley takes place on Saturday. Those wanting take part in the Steam Fest will be able to with an admission fee of $10 however the Railfest has free admission.

