Advertisement

The Queen City looks ahead to a busy weekend

Railfest and Soule Steam Festival amoung many events taking place this weekend
Railroad Museum
Railroad Museum(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Two Meridian events will be back after having to take time off due to covid.

The Railfest and Soule Steam Festival will take place throughout the weekend in Downtown Meridian.

These events have been held together previously and this year is no different but unlike other years the events are taking place in two seperate locations. The Steam Fest will take place at Soule while Railfest will be taking place in the Railroad Museum next to the Union Station.

The Railfest is helping celebrate the rich railroad history in the Queen city and will be a train lovers delight.

So Railfest is just a celebration of all things railroad which as all of you know that’s what Meridian was founded on so we’re gonna take a day to celebrate that between having model trains, real trains to look at we’re gonna have some displays in the railroad museum will be open for the first time in 5 years and we’re so excited about that.

Lucy Dormont

The Steam Fest will allow attendees to see steam lines and equipment that is powered by Steam.

We’re really excited to show the steam and how steam operated equipment –built our country.

Greg Hatcher

The Steam Fest officially kicks off Friday while the Railfest soley takes place on Saturday. Those wanting take part in the Steam Fest will be able to with an admission fee of $10 however the Railfest has free admission.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Duong and Rod Hickman
Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff
Other downtown businesses are excited about the economic growth the Threefoot Hotel is expected...
Threefoot Hotel opens, expected to spur growth
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 2, 2021
Mayor Smith speaks with council about leadership role
Mayor, council at odds over leadership roles
Senate District 32 voters will vote Nov. 2 for a senator to fill the final two years of a...
Reminders for Tuesday’s special election

Latest News

A firefighter places his hand on the name engravings on the south pool during ceremonies to...
FBI releases declassified documents on Sept. 11 attacks
Employment opportunities available at Threefoot.
Threefoot Hotel looking to hire more staff
Spotty light rain tonight will leave behind a cold and cloudy Thursday.
Cold clouds linger Thursday after spotty rain tonight
Signs will be posted to detour traffic from Payneville County Road 12 in the Boyd community....
Sumter County closing road for repair work