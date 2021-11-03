Rod Hickman advances to the District 32 runoff election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rod Hickman is heading to the runoff election against Dr. Minh Duong for the Senate District 32 seat.

Nine candidates were in the running, but Hickman is projected to come out on top with 23% of the votes.

Hickman said his platform is built on his background and who he is as a prelaw professor, parent, and small business owner.

“It feels amazing I feel like the work me, and my team has done has been worth it all. I Know the need for Mississippi to fix this infrastructure. I know the need to carry out infrastructure talks into the 21st century. Yes, our roads and bridges need fixing absolutely but we also need to think about things like high-speed internet and making sure we have access to that because you know businesses can literally thrive or fail because of their access to the internet but not only that our rural communities need access to the internet,” District 32 candidate, Rod Hickman.

Hickman said he and his campaign team knocked on over 7,000 doors during his campaign.

He said he believes this played a pivotal role in his election results.

“It wasn’t until the results from Noxubee County and our neighbors Kemper County came in that we were able to take the lead and it is because we are a tight-knit community. The people there know me they trust me. They understand that I’m an elected official and the things that I ran on when I became an elected official, I kept those promises to those people. And that’s why they overwhelmingly supported me. I think wants the rest of this District gets to know me they will also overwhelmingly support me. The first thing I’m going to do, make sure our team is recharged, make sure our base is recharged and we’re going to get out and reach the rest of District 32,” said Hickman.

As the youngest candidate to run in the District 32 election, Hickman said people his age needs to get serious about politics and stick around in local communities, in order to make a change in Mississippi.

“I see that we are in sense changing the guards. We are going into a new generation. I’m the youngest elected official in Noxubee County at this current time. I’m the youngest county-wide elected official at this time and what that says is that in a while there will be someone younger than me and the generation will begin to change so I’m just making a way for other people to come behind me. To be able to be the youngest candidate in this race and to come out number one show that we are ready. Our generation is ready to take the lead,” said Hickman.

Rod Hickman and Dr. Minh Duong will face each other in a runoff on November 23rd.

