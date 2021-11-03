Advertisement

Sumter County closing road for repair work

Signs will be posted to detour traffic from Payneville County Road 12 in the Boyd community. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County plans to close Payneville County Road 12 so pipe installation work can be completed. The road will be closed beginning Saturday, Nov. 6, approximately 1-tenth of a mile west of its intersection with Highway 17 in Boyd.

Some drivers may have the inconvenience of an over 43-mile detour. The road will reopen but the project will have that section closed for several days.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic north about 15 miles to Sumter County Road 30, then west on C.R. 30 and Mississippi Highway 16, approximately 9 miles to U.S. Highway 45 in Scooba, then south 10.5 miles to Mississippi Highway 498 intersection, then east 8.8 miles to the Ala./Miss. state line continuing onto Payneville C.R. 12 in Alabama. Detour signs will be posted for the reverse route as well.

