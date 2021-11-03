Advertisement

Threefoot Hotel looking to hire more staff

Employment opportunities available at Threefoot.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Hotel is open and accepting guests for dinner and to spend the night. They are also welcoming more people to apply for jobs.

Building officials said they had a fantastic soft-opening Tuesday and are continuing to finalize every aspect of the building. Right now, they are searching for more cooks, servers, bartenders, maintenance and front desk staff. Currently, the new hotel has around 55 local employees.

“We are looking at somewhere in the area of 80 to 85 employees as we continue to ramp up and build our foundation here. We want to be able to deliver a real experience to the guests that are joining us,” Ascent Hospitality’s Doug Marks said.

Thirty-five guestrooms were occupied on Tuesday night. They are continuing to build their staff and explore options to increase restaurant hours.

“We hope, in the near future, as we recruit more team members, that we will be open for lunch and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays,” Marks said.

Marks recommended stopping by the Threefoot Hotel on 22nd Ave. to ask about employment opportunities.

