Advertisement

Voter turnout low for District 32 race in Lauderdale County

Senate District 32 race sees low turnout in Meridian
Senate District 32 race sees low turnout in Meridian(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Voter turnout was low in Lauderdale County. Out of the more than 16,000 registered voters in the 14 participating precincts, less than half showed up.

17 percent of Lauderdale County’s District 32 voters took part. Polling places with the most voter participation included Meridian Little Theatre and Daleville United Methodist Church.

2,793 people voted in Tuesday’s election in Lauderdale County.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel opening delayed
The truck was carrying hazardous materials.
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian
Jefferson County, Ala., detectives say Sterling Emanuel Jones, 68, is missing and may have...
Missing/endangered Ala. man may have traveled to east Mississippi
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2021
Senate District 32 voters will vote Nov. 2 for a senator to fill the final two years of a...
Reminders for Tuesday’s special election

Latest News

Dr. Minh Duong is in the runoff with Rod Hickman after going up against 8 candidates for...
Dr. Minh Duong in District 32 runoff
Dupree's attorney says he earned the money he was paid and was not responsible for decisions...
State Auditor’s Office responds to Marcus Dupree’s refusal to pay demand
Mayor Smith speaks with council about leadership role
Mayor, council at odds over leadership roles
Dr. Duong and Rod Hickman
Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff