Voter turnout low for District 32 race in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Voter turnout was low in Lauderdale County. Out of the more than 16,000 registered voters in the 14 participating precincts, less than half showed up.

17 percent of Lauderdale County’s District 32 voters took part. Polling places with the most voter participation included Meridian Little Theatre and Daleville United Methodist Church.

2,793 people voted in Tuesday’s election in Lauderdale County.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.