Wednesday Weather Whys Question of the Week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Every Wednesday, Meteorologist Deitra Mckenzie answers the “why” to your weather questions. She had to sort through rainfall data to get the answer to this week’s question... relating hurricanes to weather patterns.

A viewer asked if hurricanes Ivan and Katrina specifically changed our local weather pattern. Ivan, made landfall on the Alabama Gulf Coast on September 16th, 2004 with winds over 120 miles per hour. Katrina left parts of Louisiana under water as it slammed ashore on August 29, 2005. It’s deemed one of the deadliest storms to hit the U.S.

This week’s question specifically wanted to know the average rainfall 10 years before those storms... compared to the average rain for the 10-years after. Deitra gathered the data, which didn’t show any major swing in the rainfall pattern one way or another. She says violent local storms aren’t enough to change our overall weather pattern. Local weather is linked to a bigger global pattern that’s influenced by MANY elements.

