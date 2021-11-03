Advertisement

Wednesday Weather Whys Question of the Week

Did Ivan & Katrina Change Our Local Weather Pattern
Did Ivan & Katrina Change Our Local Weather Pattern(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Every Wednesday, Meteorologist Deitra Mckenzie answers the “why” to your weather questions. She had to sort through rainfall data to get the answer to this week’s question... relating hurricanes to weather patterns.

A viewer asked if hurricanes Ivan and Katrina specifically changed our local weather pattern. Ivan, made landfall on the Alabama Gulf Coast on September 16th, 2004 with winds over 120 miles per hour. Katrina left parts of Louisiana under water as it slammed ashore on August 29, 2005. It’s deemed one of the deadliest storms to hit the U.S.

This week’s question specifically wanted to know the average rainfall 10 years before those storms... compared to the average rain for the 10-years after. Deitra gathered the data, which didn’t show any major swing in the rainfall pattern one way or another. She says violent local storms aren’t enough to change our overall weather pattern. Local weather is linked to a bigger global pattern that’s influenced by MANY elements.

To submit your Weather Whys question, click this link: https://www.wtok.com/page/wednesday-weather-whys/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Duong and Rod Hickman
Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff
Other downtown businesses are excited about the economic growth the Threefoot Hotel is expected...
Threefoot Hotel opens, expected to spur growth
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 2, 2021
Mayor Smith speaks with council about leadership role
Mayor, council at odds over leadership roles
Senate District 32 voters will vote Nov. 2 for a senator to fill the final two years of a...
Reminders for Tuesday’s special election

Latest News

Showers are in the forecast today
Cloudy and cool with showers expected
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 3rd, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 3rd, 2021
Weather - November 2, 2021
Weather - November 2, 2021
Rain is on the way, but it will be spotty in nature and could miss a lot of areas.
Spotty rain is possible on Wednesday, rain increases Wednesday night