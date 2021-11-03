Advertisement

Youngkin becomes 1st Republican to win statewide office in VA since 2009

Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race
Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue.

The win is a major setback for Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

The 54-year-old Youngkin is a political newcomer and was a virtual unknown at the start of the race. He beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018.

President Joe Biden won Virginia by a comfortable 10-point margin last year, but that disappeared as Youngkin beat back the Democrats’ efforts to portray him as a clone of former President Donald Trump.

Most Read

Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel opening delayed
The truck was carrying hazardous materials.
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian
Jefferson County, Ala., detectives say Sterling Emanuel Jones, 68, is missing and may have...
Missing/endangered Ala. man may have traveled to east Mississippi
Dr. Duong and Rod Hickman
Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2021

Latest News

Dr. Minh Duong is in the runoff with Rod Hickman after going up against 8 candidates for...
Dr. Minh Duong in District 32 runoff
Mayor Smith speaks with council about leadership role
Mayor, council at odds over leadership roles
Dr. Duong and Rod Hickman
Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff
Pfizer released information about its kids vaccine on Friday
Mississippians prepare for vaccines to roll out to 5-11 year olds