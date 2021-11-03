Youngkin becomes 1st Republican to win statewide office in VA since 2009
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue.
The win is a major setback for Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.
The 54-year-old Youngkin is a political newcomer and was a virtual unknown at the start of the race. He beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018.
President Joe Biden won Virginia by a comfortable 10-point margin last year, but that disappeared as Youngkin beat back the Democrats’ efforts to portray him as a clone of former President Donald Trump.