Youngkin becomes 1st Republican to win statewide office in VA since 2009

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue.

The win is a major setback for Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

The 54-year-old Youngkin is a political newcomer and was a virtual unknown at the start of the race. He beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018.

President Joe Biden won Virginia by a comfortable 10-point margin last year, but that disappeared as Youngkin beat back the Democrats’ efforts to portray him as a clone of former President Donald Trump.