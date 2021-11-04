Alabama GOP advances bill for vaccine mandate exemptions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation aimed at limiting companies’ ability to fire workers who say they can’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 for religious or medical reasons.

The House Health Committee approved a revised version of a bill that would create a state form for workers to claim an exemption.

An employee submitting the form couldn’t be fired for being unvaccinated unless the business appealed and an administrative law judge at the Alabama Department of Labor ruled the employee was eligible.

The bill drew opposition from a business group who said it would put federal contractors in a no-win situation.

