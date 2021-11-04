Advertisement

Auditor arrests former Rankin County deputy tax collector for embezzlement

A former deputy tax collector in Rankin County was arrested on an embezzlement charge.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said Thursday agents from his office have arrested Tiffany Loftin, a former deputy tax collector in Rankin County, who was indicted for embezzlement. Loftin was served with an $11,519.73 demand letter, including interest and investigative expenses.

Loftin is accused of stealing money from Rankin County residents as they paid cash for county trash collection fees. The auditor said she manipulated accounting software to try to hide what she was doing.

Security cameras captured Loftin stuffing recently-collected cash into her pants. The theft was reported to law enforcement by Rankin County Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert.

Loftin turned herself in Thursday. Bail will be set by the court. If convicted, Loftin faces up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney John Bramlett.

Tiffany Loftin, a former deputy clerk in the Rankin County tax collector's office, has been charged with embezzlement.(Mississippi State Auditor's Office)

Suspected fraud may be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by calling 1-800-321-1275 during normal business hours.

