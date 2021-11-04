Advertisement

Aww, cheese: Mississippi State dairy hits holiday mail limit

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi State University said it has already taken all the cheese orders it can handle this holiday season. The university’s dairy processing plant has been making cheese for 83 years.

The original plan was to take this year’s holiday orders until mid-November. But, the university said a software system failure has brought ordering to a halt. The 15,000 existing orders will be fulfilled.

But the system cannot take any more holiday orders for now. Mississippi State cheese can still be bought on campus in Starkville and at the Bulldog Shop in Meridian. The university said online ordering could restart in January.

