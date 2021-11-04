Big economic weekend for the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weekend in Meridian will be jam packed with activities.

Railfest, the Soule Steam Festival, the Jimmie Rodgers Bike Ride, Earth’s Bounty and the Meridian Art Walk will all take place this weekend. Some of the events are free to attend while others have fees.

People from other cities and states are expected to visit. Some are coming in a volunteer capacity while others are taking in the local culture. Events like Earth’s Bounty and the Meridian Art Walk allows people to buy from area farmers and artists.

Getting the community to participate is always important but being able to get people from other places to come into town and spend money at establishments throughout the city is an economic boost.

