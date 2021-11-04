Advertisement

Big economic weekend for the Queen City

Events throughout the city generate revenue
City of Meridian
City of Meridian(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weekend in Meridian will be jam packed with activities.

Railfest, the Soule Steam Festival, the Jimmie Rodgers Bike Ride, Earth’s Bounty and the Meridian Art Walk will all take place this weekend. Some of the events are free to attend while others have fees.

People from other cities and states are expected to visit. Some are coming in a volunteer capacity while others are taking in the local culture. Events like Earth’s Bounty and the Meridian Art Walk allows people to buy from area farmers and artists.

Getting the community to participate is always important but being able to get people from other places to come into town and spend money at establishments throughout the city is an economic boost.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial...
Meridian police ask for help to ID burglary suspect
Dr. Duong and Rod Hickman
Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff
Employment opportunities available at Threefoot.
Threefoot Hotel looking to hire more staff
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 3, 2021
Nine candidates were in the running, but Hickman came out on top with 23% of the votes.
Rod Hickman advances to the District 32 runoff election

Latest News

Railroad Museum
The Queen City looks ahead to a busy weekend
TJ Harris Upper Elementary
Banker in Every Classroom Week continues at TJ Harris Upper Elementary School
Firehouse Church
Firehouse Church gives back to Care Lodge
Meridian firefighters in training
Future Meridian firefighters train locally to become certified