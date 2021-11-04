City of Meridian Arrest Report November 4, 2021
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SCOTHEA HUBBARD
|1996
|1021 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|CHARLSA DONOHUE
|1973
|6102 HWY 493 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|HAJI J ADAMS
|1993
|15491 HWY 39N APT 11 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 3, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:44 AM on November 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 69th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the call.