Advertisement

Clouds are stubborn, but the sun will be back

Sun will return this weekend, but we've got one more cool, cloudy day to get through first.
Sun will return this weekend, but we've got one more cool, cloudy day to get through first.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Warmer, brighter changes are on the way, but these stubborn, cold clouds will hang out with us for one more day.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. We’ll cool from 50s to 40s this evening. The low temperature by morning will average near 45 degrees. Areas near Philadelphia and Louisville can be as cold as upper 30s. Friday will be mainly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but a peek of sun through breaks in the clouds is equally possible. The high temperature will be near 59 degrees.

The clouds will begin thinning and breaking up Friday night. Saturday may start cloudy, but the day brighten as the clouds retreat. Saturday will warm from a morning low temperature near 42 degrees to an afternoon high temperature near 65 degrees. Sunday will be sunny. The day will start cold near a morning low temperature of 39 degrees. The afternoon high temperature will be near 69 degrees.

Slow warming will continue next week. That warming will lead us to a chance for rain on Thursday and a bigger chance for rain and thunder on Friday. Watch Newscenter 11 at Ten for the 10 Day Forecast At 10.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect in a commercial...
Meridian police ask for help to ID burglary suspect
Dr. Duong and Rod Hickman
Hickman, Duong head to special election runoff
Employment opportunities available at Threefoot.
Threefoot Hotel looking to hire more staff
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 3, 2021
Nine candidates were in the running, but Hickman came out on top with 23% of the votes.
Rod Hickman advances to the District 32 runoff election

Latest News

Gradually Warming Up by the Weekend
Warming up the 1st weekend of November
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 4th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 4th, 2021
Weather - November 3, 2021
Weather - November 3, 2021
Spotty light rain tonight will leave behind a cold and cloudy Thursday.
Cold clouds linger Thursday after spotty rain tonight