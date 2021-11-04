Clouds are stubborn, but the sun will be back

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Warmer, brighter changes are on the way, but these stubborn, cold clouds will hang out with us for one more day.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. We’ll cool from 50s to 40s this evening. The low temperature by morning will average near 45 degrees. Areas near Philadelphia and Louisville can be as cold as upper 30s. Friday will be mainly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but a peek of sun through breaks in the clouds is equally possible. The high temperature will be near 59 degrees.

The clouds will begin thinning and breaking up Friday night. Saturday may start cloudy, but the day brighten as the clouds retreat. Saturday will warm from a morning low temperature near 42 degrees to an afternoon high temperature near 65 degrees. Sunday will be sunny. The day will start cold near a morning low temperature of 39 degrees. The afternoon high temperature will be near 69 degrees.

Slow warming will continue next week. That warming will lead us to a chance for rain on Thursday and a bigger chance for rain and thunder on Friday. Watch Newscenter 11 at Ten for the 10 Day Forecast At 10.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.