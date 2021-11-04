Advertisement

Crimenet 11_04_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Alaina Leigh Massey.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Alaina Leigh Massey.

Massey is a 33-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′5″ in height, weighing 185 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with two counts of the sale of a controlled substance.

If you know where Massey can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

